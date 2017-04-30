Congratulations! Grant Gustin is engaged to his girlfriend, LA Thoma.

The Flash star, 27, announced the news on Instagram on Saturday, April 29, with a captionless photo of himself and Thoma smiling on the beach as she shows off her stunning engagement ring. The couple later shared the news with their close friend Leela Rothenberg via FaceTime.

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

"DOUBLE INSTA FOR LOVE!!!!!!!! My heart is exploding!! @lathoma3 @grantgust I LOVE LOVE," Rothenberg captioned a screenshot from the video chat, in which Thoma wraps her arm around Gustin and proudly displays her bling.



DOUBLE INSTA FOR LOVE!!!!!!!! My heart is exploding!! ❤️💍❤️💍❤️💍❤️💍❤️💍 @lathoma3 @grantgust I LOVE LOVE. A post shared by leelarothenberg (@leelarothenberg) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

Entertainment Tonight reported that the Glee alum popped the question one day after his girlfriend moved into his home in Venice, California. They were reportedly working out together on the beach when Thoma turned around and saw her beau down on one knee, holding the engagement ring.



The pair, who began dating in January 2016, have mostly kept their relationship under wraps, aside from the countless sweet photos they share with one another on their social media accounts.



I got her this choker. ☺️😍 Best date for anything, ever. A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

