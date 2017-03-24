Today is where your book begins. Former star of MTV’s The Hills, Jason Wahler took to Instagram to celebrate his sobriety milestone with a transformative before-and-after photo collage.

Before and After! A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

The picture shows Wahler’s mugshot beside a current happy and healthy Wahler with his hands thrown in the air. “You will never know how good it all is until you get sober,” it reads, along with an accompanying phone number for the National Addiction Foundation.



Wahler, 30, previously struggled with an alcohol addiction, which eventually drove him to attempt suicide. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed that it was ultimately his overnight fame with the hit MTV show that led him to trouble.

“It ignited my addiction and things started to domino effect right before my own eyes, and before you knew it, it got out of control and I couldn't handle it," Wahler explained.

Since becoming sober, the former reality star has been open about his former addiction. Wahler frequently posts encouraging messages on his social media sites, encouraging those who struggle to seek help.



Wahler and wife Ashley Slack are now expecting their first child together, a baby girl. The parents-to-be, who discovered the exciting news on the same day as Wahler’s ex Lauren Conrad announced her own pregnancy, are overjoyed by the anticipated arrival of their daughter.



"Jason's story has a happy ending," Conrad said on The Hills' 10th anniversary special last year. "He is sober now and married and very happy."

