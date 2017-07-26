Talk about a bad break! The Mindy Project actor Ike Barinholtz broke his neck about five weeks ago on set of his upcoming film, The Pact, which also stars Leslie Mann and John Cena.

The 40-year-old, who also occasionally directs and writes on the Hulu series, was performing a stunt when he fell and fractured vertebrae in his neck, according to Variety.

Sources confirmed to Us Weekly that production on the current and final season of The Mindy Project will not be affected by the scary-sounding injury.

Richard Foreman/Universal Television

His costar Mindy Kaling took to social media to send her love and praise as the actor works through the pain.

“It's true! My sweet @ikebarinholtz has been acting on #themindyproject with a fractured neck. He is my hero,” she tweeted on Wednesday, July 26.

Barinholtz plays Mindy’s on-screen BFF, the lovable and goofy Morgan Tookers, who is often seen getting into some crazy situations.

The Suicide Squad actor is also directing an upcoming episode of the comedy, which will air its final season on Hulu in September.

