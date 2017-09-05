Best day ever! After Jacob O’Connor saved his 2-year-old brother, Dylan, from drowning by using a move he learned from watching Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a movie, the actor invited Jacob and his family to come meet him.



The 45-year-old actor posted a video of himself with the young hero on Tuesday, September 5. “Jacob saved his 2-year-old brother, Dylan, who he found facedown in a pool and starting giving him chest compressions, and he learned that from a movie I made called San Andreas,” Johnson explains. “I just want to say, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ It’s an honor meeting this kid.”



“The movie just popped up in my head and I started thinking about that scene,” O’Connor told the The Washington Post of rescuing his brother. “And that’s when I started doing the compressions.”



“I finally met this real life 10yr old hero, Jacob O'Connor. I said, not only do I shake hands, but when I meet heroic kids, I give hugs.. now get in here. Despite the fact I looked like 9 ways of hell, battered and bloodied from my scenes, Jacob reluctantly, gave me a hug,” The Rock captioned a photo of himself about to embrace his young fan. “A very special day we had on our #Skyscraper set. #JacobOConnor #Hero.”



The actor was also touched that Jacob had on a shirt with Johnson’s two dogs on it that he rescued from his pool. “Seeing that picture on this boy's shirt, got me in the gut,” he explained. “Eventually, we would lose Brutus to heaven, but it wasn't the picture of Brutus that made me tear up, it was the fact that this 10yr old kid, had a heart big enough to put our puppies on his shirt after he saved his little 2yr old brother's life.”



The Fast & Furious star also shared a photo of their mom getting emotional during their visit, where Johnson gave the brothers lots of candy. “Surprise! (mama shedding a few happy tears for her boys) I told Jacob and his brother Gavin that when kids visit my movie sets, it's like Willy Wonka's chocolate factory because children get to eat all the chocolate and sweets they want and the best part is...IT'S ALL FREE,” he captioned the photo. “Well someone has to pay for it, but it ain't me or the kids lol.”



