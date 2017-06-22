Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

As if we needed another reminder of how adorable The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are! The “Starboy” singer, 27, took to Instagram to support his love on Wednesday, June 21.

Playing the role of proud boyfriend, the Canadian vocalist shared a stylish snap on his Instagram story of Gomez, 24, posing in the backseat of a car for her new Coach FW17 campaign. While the “I Feel It Coming” crooner didn’t include a caption, he decorated the pic with five diamond emojis.

Courtesy The Weeknd/Instagram

He isn’t the only one in the relationship bragging about their significant other. Gomez recently took to her own Instagram Story to gush about The Weeknd’s June Forbes cover.

Courtesy Selena Gomez/Instagram

The couple made their Instagram debut in April at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — a smiling Gomez posted a picture of the Weeknd’s arm wrapped around her — after sparking dating rumors in late January. The following month, the “Bad Liar” songstress and her beau walked the Met Gala red carpet hand-in-hand, confirming their relationship.

The former Disney star recently told Ryan Seacreast on June 9 that she decided to make her relationship with The Weeknd public because she’s been “doing this for so long,” and doesn’t feel as though there is anything she would want to hide. “I’m genuinely myself,” the 13 Reasons Why producer revealed to the talk-show host, 42. “I think it’s really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It’s too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!