Sometimes when you can't come to the wedding, the wedding comes to you. #hospitalwedding #crushcancer #pediatriccancer #pediatriccancerawareness #nationwidekids #nationwidechildrens A photo posted by Nationwide Children's Hospital (@nationwidekids) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

When Celia and Geff Kinzel wed on January 7, they were surrounded by roughly 20 loved ones. But a powerful image of the newlyweds carrying their 2-year-old son Logan through a hospital hallway has captured the hearts of thousands.

Courtesy Kinzel Family

The couple — who are also parents of Rowan, 4, — exchanged vows in the chapel of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where Logan is being treated for brain cancer. “There wasn’t anything sad about it,” Celia, 26, tells Us Weekly. “We were worried that Logan would get sick during the ceremony. But it was the first day that he was full of energy, really happy, really talkative. He was ready to see people and be there.”



On the way back to Logan’s room, Celia’s mother, Megan Dempsey, snapped the tender, now-viral photo of her daughter, son-in-law and grandson.

Courtesy Kinzel Family

“What a lovely, touching moment. The love of a parent is awesome!” wrote one person on the hospital’s Facebook page, while the mother of a fellow young patient shared, “I quietly sent them positive vibes as I passed by this beautiful bride and her husband this weekend while my son was recovering from surgery.”



Courtesy Kinzel Family

“It was just a lucky snap of a picture,” Dempsey, 49, told ABC News. “We were happy that Logan was able to come down. It was a nice day for Celia and Geff and a nice break from what’s really been a difficult time.”



Logan was first diagnosed with Stage 4 Medulloblastoma in February 2016 when he was 17 months old. In November, doctors discovered the cancer had returned. And though the little boy has been living in the hospital as he undergoes chemotherapy, he hasn’t lost his joyful spirit. “He is a goofball! He loves to give kisses,” Celia tells Us. “When he laughs, he’ll throw his head back and it’s so cute! Even when he’s throwing a temper tantrum, he’s still super cute.”

Celia hopes Logan will be done with his treatments in July.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



