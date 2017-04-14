Sparks flew! Beverley Mitchell revealed how her former 7th Heaven costar Jessica Biel met Justin Timberlake during an interview with Access Hollywood Live on Wednesday, April 12.

"I was there like the moment the love connection happened. I was like, 'OK, this is happening,'" Mitchell, 36, recalled. "They met, it was at the Golden Globes. It was so cute because they were like — it's that moment like I like you, I think you like me. It was very, very sweet. They were definitely flirting. They were really cute."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

It turns out, Mitchell was actually pals with members of the band before Biel, 35, and Timberlake, 36, got together. "She used to make fun of me because I'd been friends with like all the guys from 'NSync years before," Mitchell added. "She used to literally like give me so much crap!"

Biel and the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer would go on to tie the knot in Italy in 2012. In January, the Sinner actress revealed that the couple didn't get intimate right away when they first started dating.

"We didn't kiss for a very long time because he was on tour, and we were talking on the phone, like normal preteens do," she said during The Late Late Show with James Corden. "We were just chatting on the phone for hours. So, we never really kissed for a very long time. I have this email that is really funny that I sent to my producing partner, Michelle, actually, and it's literally, like, 'OK, I can't make that meeting so I have to cancel, also I know I will marry this man, you can't tell anybody but your husband.' I have no idea why I wrote that email. I don't know what he did that day, but I have this hilarious email."

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Biel and Timberlake are now parents of son Silas, 2. Their toddler often has playdates with Mitchell's daughter Kenzie, 4, and son Hutton, 2.

"We do a lot of playdates and when our families can get together," the Hollywood Darlings star said on Access Hollywood Live. "We're the friendship that doesn't — there's no work and there’s no expectations. We're just always there for each other. We see each other when we see each other and she's my sister for life and love and adore her."

Adam Rose/ABC via Getty Images

She added: "[Jessica is] one of the most wonderful humans and having our sons be like 10 weeks apart, it was really fun going through that journey with her."

