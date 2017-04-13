This Was Charlie Murphy’s Poignant Final Tweet

Words of wisdom. Charlie Murphy posted a very poignant final tweet one day before he died of leukemia at the age of 57 on Wednesday, April 12.

“One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible,” the heartbreaking tweet, which was posted on April 11, read.

As previously reported, Murphy had been battling leukemia and undergoing chemotherapy for his condition in the days leading up to his death. Hours after his death, the comedian’s famous brother Eddie Murphy and their family released a statement mourning their loss.



“Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie,” the statement read. “Charlie filled our family with love and laughter, and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Last year, Eddie, 56, raved about Charlie in an interview with Variety and revealed how his older brother helped his career in comedy kick off. “Charlie is actually my best impression,” the Saturday Night Live alum said at the time. “I’ve been doing him since I was two or three. He was my first impression. I wish he would get famous because people could see this great impression that I do.”



Charlie and Eddie have worked together in the past; Charlie cowrote a few of Eddie’s films, including Norbit and Vampire in Brooklyn. Charlie also starred in Are We There Yet?, The Boondocks and Black Jesus.

