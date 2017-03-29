Don’t ever change. A spunky 8-year-old girl from Irving, Texas, is causing a buzz on the internet after she stopped mid-run during a workout to munch on a snack, with her older cousin sharing the dramatic moment via Twitter.

According to Buzzfeed, Briseyda Ponce, 17, was about to head out for a run  recently when her younger cousin, Allysson Baires, asked if she could tag along.

The 8-year-old later revealed to Briseyda that she wanted to exercise because some of the kids at school — including her crush, Hector — had called her fat. At this, Briseyda assume the role of protective older sister and told Allysson to ignore their bullying comments.

“I [explained] to her how beauty isn’t physical, and if she wants to work out or run it has to be because she wants to be healthy, not because of others’ opinions about her body,” Briseyda told Buzzfeed. “We [laughed] it off.”

A few minutes later, Briseyda recalled, the pair stopped running and Briseyda turned around to see Allysson munching on a Rice Krispie Treat. The teen started laughing hysterically and snapped a few photos of her younger cousin enjoying the snack, later posting the images to Twitter.

“The girls in her class & her crush Hector called her fat so she told me to take her on my run 😭 but mid run she pulls out a snack 💀,” Briseyda captioned the series of photos.

Commenters were quick to weigh in with their thoughts about Allysson’s so-called crush Hector and her inadvertently body-positive message.

