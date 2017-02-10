Potential suitors, beware! Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three teenage daughters may want to think twice before bringing anyone home to meet mom and dad. The country stars admitted to Ellen DeGeneres on Friday, February 10, that they're a little overprotective when it comes to their kids dating. Watch the video above!

"There was a winter formal or something — it was a bunch of kids in a limousine — and I had a sledgehammer over my shoulder. But that was on purpose," McGraw, 49, recalled during a joint appearance with Hill, also 49, on DeGeneres' show.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pressed to explain why he was carrying a sledgehammer, the singer replied, "Look, you don't want to be mean, but when someone's taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect — and fear."



McGraw and his wife, who are set to tour together starting in April, married in 1996 and are the parents of three girls, Gracie, 19, Maggie, 18, and Audrey, 15. Hill said she felt OK about the prospect of them dating — until it actually started happening.



Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"I was a little soft on it, but then when you go through it for the first time — those of you who have daughters out there — all of a sudden I became this animal, like, do it, take the sledge hammer to the front [room]," she quipped. "Whatever you have to do, do it."



The two eldest girls are in college now, but Audrey still lives at home in Nashville with her parents. And Hill isn't ready to let go. "It's still hard," she confessed to DeGeneres of seeing her daughters grow up and leave the house.



Watch the video above to see the couple play Never Have I Ever with DeGeneres!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



