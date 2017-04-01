Put down your remotes, people! Tina Fey slammed the women who voted for President Donald Trump as she spoke at the American Civil Liberties Union's Stand for Rights benefit in New York City on Friday, March 31.

"A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV," the comedian, 46, said during a conversation with New York Civil Liberties Union executive director Donna Lieberman and ACLU deputy legal director Louise Melling.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"I would want to urge them ... 'You can't look away' because it doesn't affect you this minute, but it's going to affect you eventually," Fey added in the fundraiser that was broadcast on Facebook. "Again, open two windows. Do watch HGTV, but [don't] turn our attention away from what is happening."

Earlier in the night, the Saturday Night Live alum took the stage at the fundraising event to speak out about women's rights and to poke fun at the president, 70, and his administration.



"Did you know that women still only make one Ghostbusters movie to every two made by men?" she joked. "And men average Ocean's Eleven for every Ocean's Eight that goes to women. That is simply unacceptable."

"Right now it's not just about fighting for progress," Fey continued. "Gains we've made over the last hundred years are under attack. Luckily, [Vice President] Mike Pence isn't allowed to go down and shut down Planned Parenthood unless his wife goes with him. So, you know, if we can just keep Karen busy scrapbooking, we can all still get pap smears."

