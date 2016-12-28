Carrie Fisher made a big impact on many in Hollywood — including Tina Fey. The Saturday Night Live alum released a statement about the late Star Wars actress, who died at age 60 Tuesday, December 27.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; CJ Rivera/FilmMagic

"Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time," Fey, 46, told Time magazine Tuesday. "But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her," Fey told Time. "I'm very sad she is gone."

Fisher guest-starred on Fey's comedy 30 Rock back in 2007 – watch her in a scene from the show in the clip above. The Catastrophe star appeared in the season 2 episode "Rosemary's Baby," as Liz Lemon's childhood hero, TV writer Rosemary Howard. Fisher would go on to receive her first Emmy nomination for her work in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category for the role.

Ali Goldstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Actress and writer Fey has always been a fan of Fisher's résumé — and of her most iconic character. In season 3, her 30 Rock character Liz Lemon dressed up as Star Wars' Princess Leia in the episode "The Funcooker" while trying to get out of jury duty.

