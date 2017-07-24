T.J. Miller: Women Aren’t as Funny as Men

Cue the backlash. T.J. Miller said during an interview with Vulture published on Sunday, July 23, that he doesn’t think women are as funny as men.



“They’re taught to suppress their sense of humor during their formative years,” The Emoji Movie actor, 36, explained of his belief.

"Women want to be treated as equals, and we want feminism to be a thing, but it's really difficult when every woman makes the same point about her vagina, over and over,” Miller said. “I think shock value works well for women, but beyond that, there's no substance. I want to see what else there is with such complex, smart creatures."

The star went on to tell the magazine that he wants to be a villain in Hollywood.

“It’s more important to be polarizing than neutralizing,” he added. “That’s my position. … People need a villain, and I’m occupying that space.”

The Silicon Valley alum, who abruptly left the HBO series after four seasons, most recently made headlines after speaking poorly of Silicon Valley showrunnner Alec Berg in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Nobody right now is publicly the Lindsay Lohan–train wreck–but–not–quite person. If I’d just said it was an honor to work on Silicon Valley and was thankful to Alec Berg, I would have disappeared,” Miller explained of his THR quotes. “Instead, by being just a little authentic, I infected the news cycle.”

During the interview with Vulture, he also repeatedly seemed to bash the interviewer, David Marchese. According to Marchese, Miller spritzed his face with Evian water. When asked what it was, Miller’s response was, “It’s embarrassing for you that you don’t know.”

He also reportedly asked Marchese if he thought he was good at his job mid-interview. When Marchese answered that he doesn’t think he's great at it, Miller responded, “I agree."

Miller then told Marchese that he wished they were doing the interview in a bar and when asked if they wanted to relocation, he told him, "You don’t seem like the kind of guy who knows where the bars are."

“My goal,” Miller concluded, “is to distract people from the tragedy of the impermanence of everyday life. And I can do that best by oversaturating the market. Statistically, I give people a better chance of laughing if I do film, stand-up, improv, podcasts, TV, advertising than if I just say ‘What’s a bigger TV show I can be on?’ I’m not making things for wannabe intellectual hipsters complaining on Reddit. I’m doing The Emoji Movie and Deadpool 2 for people en masse.”

