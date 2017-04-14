Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Toby Smith, a founding member of the band Jamiroquai, has died at the age of 46, TMZ reports. The record producer and keyboard player passed away on Tuesday, April 11, but no further details were provided.

Smith released five albums with the '90s British funk and acid jazz band between 1992 and 2002. They were best known for songs like "Deeper Underground," "Virtual Insanity" and "Space Cowboy."

The fan site Funkin was first to report the news about his death. "It is with great sadness to hear and relay the news that original Jamiroquai keyboard player Toby Smith died on 11th April 2017," the statement read.

Former bandmate Stuart Zender paid tribute to Smith via Instagram. "I love you so much. My big brother Toby crossed over to the other side last night," the bassist captioned a throwback photo of the pair on Wednesday. "All my fondest memories are of him and the band that we created. The most talented musician I have ever had the honor to make music with. There will never be another like you Toby. Your light will shine on eternally. Thank you for making mine and everyone's life so bright. I celebrate your love and life! Rest in Love. Your bald brother Stu x."

Some of Jamiroquai's other members included singer-songwriter Jay Kay, drummer Nick Van Gelder and didgeridooist Wallis Buchanan.

Story is still developing.



