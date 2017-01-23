When Tom Brady sat down for an interview on WEEI's "Kirk & Callahan" radio show on Monday, January 23, he likely expected to discuss how his team, the New England Patriots, are advancing to Super Bowl LI. However, President Donald Trump stole the show as Brady was asked about their private friendship.

"Why does that make such a big deal? I don't understand," the quarterback, 39, said of the commander in chief, 70, who was sworn in on Friday, January 20. "I mean, I don't want to get into it, but if you know someone, it doesn't mean you agree with everything that they say or do, right? You have a lot of friends in your life [like that]."

Donna Connor/WireImage

The radio hosts' question came days after Trump claimed at a campaign donors dinner in Washington, D.C., that Brady recently called him. The real estate mogul also stated last year that the athlete, who was once spotted with a Make America Great Again hat in his locker, voted for him in the election, and Trump stuck up for Brady amid his now infamous Deflategate scandal. The football pro's wife, Gisele Bündchen, has also publicly denied the family supports Trump.

When asked on Monday to confirm the congratulatory phone call, Brady responded, "I have called him, yes, in the past. Sometimes he calls me, sometimes I call him. But, again, that's been someone that I've known. I always try to keep it in context. For 16 years you know someone, before maybe he was in the position that he was in, and he's been very supportive of me for a long time. It's just a friendship. I've got a lot of friends. I call a lot of people."

Later in the segment, one of the hosts of the WEEI show noted that Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James publicly supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and didn't receive nearly as much flak as Brady has for his politics.



Listen to the interview above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!