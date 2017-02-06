After the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in an incredible comeback at Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5, Tom Brady claimed his jersey was stolen.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

In a video shared on Twitter by NFL writer Dan Hanzus, the Patriots quarterback, 39, is seen talking to his team's owner, Robert Kraft, in the locker room at Houston's NRG Stadium after Sunday night's win. At one point, Brady tells the businessman, "Someone stole my game jersey," but doesn't appear angry and, instead, laughs off his suspicion.



"Are you serious?" Kraft replies as he hands out victory cigars to the Pats. "Well, you better look online!"



Robert Kraft handing out victory cigars, including a special visit to TB12. pic.twitter.com/4GVyJdbrfw — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) February 6, 2017

USA Today reported that Brady looked flustered as he searched the locker room. "It was right here. I know exactly where I put it," he said before asking security staff and team equipment managers to help look for the game-worn No. 12 jersey.



The football pro, who was named the Super Bowl MVP for a record fourth time on Sunday night, continued his search, looking around the nearby area and searching through bags with help from backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.



"This is not good. was right here and now I don't have it. Not good," Brady said. While walking out of the stadium, he told USA Today, "It is going to be on eBay soon, I guess."

FOX25's Tom Leyden later revealed that the jersey was found safe and sound, telling TMZ that a Patriots equipment manager took the shirt and put it in a safe place for Brady.

After leading his team to victory from a 25-point deficit in the third quarter, the Patriots won their fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy. Brady broke down in tears as he kissed his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, their two children, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4, and his mom, Galynn Brady.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!