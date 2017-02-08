Tom Brady has opened up about his mom, Galynn’s battle with cancer to reveal “the prognosis is good.”

The New England Patriots quarterback spoke to a Massachusetts radio station the day after winning the Super Bowl, and took the time to update his fans on his mother’s condition.



“Mom is doing better,” he told WEEl 93.7FM on Monday, February 6. “She’s been through a lot and my dad’s been through a lot. It’s been a really hard year for them.”

Brady, 39, confirmed she’s been undergoing “intensive treatment,” but said: “The prognosis is good.”

Tom Brady Instagram

He had addressed her illness at a press conference a few days before the epic game against the Atlanta Falcons, and admitted it was the reason she hadn’t been at any of his games this year.



Patriots owner Bob Kraft then confirmed Galynn had been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy.

So to have her at the Super Bowl, cheering him on, was a win in it’s own right.

Getty

“She’s the best mom in the world,” Brady told the station. "It was a nice win for her.”



He added: “She’s not quite through it yet, but hopefully there was some healing energy from our game…hopefully she turns a corner and we all pray for that.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



