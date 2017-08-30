Moving on! Tom D'Agostino has begun dating again amid his divorce from Luann de Lesseps, a source close to the businessman exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"Tom has been seeing a few of the women in his life, including Missy, but hasn't rebounded with anyone in particular yet," the insider tells Us, referencing D'Agostino's ex-girlfriend Missy Tool. However, a second source counters, "Missy and Tom are just friends."

De Lesseps, 52, recently sat down with Andy Cohen at her home in Sag Harbor, New York, to discuss her split from D'Agostino, 50, for the first time for a Bravo special airing in September. D'Agostino plans to tune in to find out what his estranged wife has to say.

"He didn't want to do any interviews until he sees Luann's sit-down with Andy to see if she bad-mouths him," the first source tells Us. "Tom is really trying to take the high road with the divorce."

In a recently released preview for the special, the Real Housewives of New York City star opened up about rumors that she slapped D'Agostino at a restaurant in July. "I didn't slap him. What I did was grab his face," she clarified. "It was in the heat of the moment. I was hurt about something. I wanted his attention, so I grabbed his face. It wasn't really a slap."

However, the source close to the Smart Source LLC president claims to Us, "Tom said he was bleeding from the face and that really pushed the divorce forward because it became physical."



De Lesseps announced on August 3 that she and D'Agostino called it quits after seven months of marriage. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she tweeted. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

Watch What Happens Live One-on-One With Luann de Lesseps airs on Bravo on Wednesday, September 6, at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

