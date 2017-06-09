Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Tom Hardy loved his dog — really, really loved his dog. That much was apparent when the Oscar-nominated actor posted a tearjerking tribute on Wednesday, June 7, to his four-legged pal Woodstock, who had died after a battle against a muscle disease.

“I don’t normally speak out about family and friends but this is an unusual circumstance,” the Revenant star, 39, wrote in a remembrance that started with how he found the terrified pup on a turnpike. “Woody affected so many people in his own right so with great respect to his autonomy and as a familiar friendly face to many of you, it is with great great sadness a heavy heart that I inform you that after a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive polymyostisis Woody passed away, two days ago. He was only age 6. He was Far too young to leave us and We at home are devastated by his loss … Above all I am completely gutted.”

Courtesy of Tom Hardy

“He was a special bro, a shiny example of man’s best friend,” Hardy continued. “Thankyou Woody for choosing to find us. We will love you and be with you and you with us forever. Never ever ever forgotten. Your Boy tom xxx I love you beyond words. To the moon and back again and again to Infinity and beyond. Run with Max and the Angels. I will see you when I get there.”

The dog lover, who joined PETA to promote canine adoption, also shared a sweet video montage of his much loved late pet.

Hardy often brought Woodstock on set and also to red carpets. Read his full tribute on Tom Hardy Dot Org.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!