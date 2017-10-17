Tom Petty's family and friends memorialized the late singer in a private funeral service at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, California, on Monday, October 16.

Petty's daughter AnnaKim Violette Petty shared several photos from the ceremony on Instagram. "The dark of the sun we will stand together," she captioned one snap of a black-and-white photo of her late father that was on display at the temple, where The Beatles member George Harrison's funeral was held in 2001. (Petty and Harrison were bandmates in the late '80s supergroup the Traveling Wilburys.)

AnnaKim also shared a picture with her sister, Adria Petty, writing, "We care about each other and love our bad ass father."

Later in the day, AnnaKim paid tribute to the rock star with a throwback photo of him. "My beautiful twin star," she wrote. "I promise not to be sad and to follow my heart you live on in your art." In a follow-up post, she added, "This is very hard for me."



Petty died at the age of 66 on October 2 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu. He died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where he was "surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends," his longtime manager Tony Dimitriades confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly at the time.



The three-time Grammy winner was best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.



In addition to his daughters, Petty is survived by his wife, Dana York, and stepson Dylan.

