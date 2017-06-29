Still going strong! Despite fan speculation that Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney had split, the couple clarified that they are still happily married.

"We are madly in love,” Maloney told E! News on Tuesday, June 27. "I feel like marriage really suits us. We've been through so much, especially since last summer. Everyone says the first year of marriage is the hardest, but it's been like 89 percent blissful."

Brian Baer/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Schwartz echoed his wife’s sentiments. "We like to think that we exorcised all the bad stuff,” he added. "We got about 15 years worth of fighting out in about three years, so we're good now. It's been smooth sailing.”

He also noted that while they have hit bumps in the road, their relationship has improved significantly over the years. "We're not pretending that we're perfect. We have our ups and downs,” he said. “But for the most part — at least relatively speaking in comparison to our earlier relationship — it's been blissful."

Fans of the hit Bravo show have previously been shocked by the SUR waitress' behavioral changes toward her husband after excess drinking in past episodes, earning the nickname "Tequila Katie." Further more, they speculated a split after noticing that the couple had barely posted photos of each other on social media in recent months, which Maloney clarified is simply because they like to keep their off-camera lives private. She explained: "We don't heavily document our lives too much."

Schwartz, who has come under fire for calling Maloney a “bitch” and a “moron” on the hit show, added, "I just like putting weird and random stuff on my social media. I didn't even notice that. It wasn't an indication of some sort of subconscious reflection of the status of our relationship.”

The couple has been posting more of each other on social media in recent weeks. Schwartz shared a selfie with his wife on June 25, while Maloney posted a solo shot of Schwartz six days earlier with the caption “My #MCM.”

