She hasn’t tied the knot! Toni Braxton and Birdman are not married, contrary to reports saying otherwise.



A rep for the 50-year-old “Un-Break My Heart” singer denied the claims in a statement to Us Weekly. “Toni is dating,” Braxton’s spokesperson said, adding that the seven-time Grammy winner “has a new single called ‘Deadwood’ from her forthcoming album Sex & Cigarettes. It will be released in early 2018.”

Braxton and the Cash Money Records cofounder, 48, became acquainted 14 years ago after collaborating on the 1992 track “Baby You Can Do It.” The pair made their romance official at the BET Awards in June 2016. “Toni and Birdman spent some time together backstage,” a source told Us Weekly of the couple at the time. “They were holding hands.”

Although the Braxton Family Values star never commented on her relationship with the “Loyalty” rapper, her mother, Evelyn Braxton, gushed about him during an interview with The Rickety Smiley Morning Show in June. “I think he’s a nice man,” she said of her daughter’s beau. “I don’t care what others say about him. He’s a nice man. He is full of respect.”

Evelyn added: “Ever since I’ve been knowing that man, he’s been phenomenal.”

Before being linked to the music mogul, Braxton was married to Keri Lewis. She and the keyboardist exchanged vows in 2001 and divorced in 2013 after 12 years of marriage. They shares sons Denim, 15, and Diesel, 14. Prior to courting Braxton, Birdman has dated numerous famous women, including Keyisha Cole, Kimora Lee Simmons and Trina.

