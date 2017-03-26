Nothing but love. Real World alum Tony Raines opened up about his ex Madison Channing Walls dating Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin, and the reality star said he wishes her nothing but the best.

“For me, it was really sudden, but with Madison, we have a really, really good relationship,” he told E! News on Saturday, March 25, of finding out about the new couple after they went public. “Things were rocky for a long time but we co-parent so well and she’s just awesome with [our daughter] Harper. I am really thankful for that.”

Added the MTV veteran, “I find it kind of interesting. I’m really happy for her.”

Tony Raines/Twitter

Walls previously confirmed the news that she and Marroquin, 24, are an item, telling E! News, “Javi and I are definitely together. We are definitely boyfriend and girlfriend.” The Real World: Skeletons alum has already shared images of herself with Marroquin on her Instagram account.

The reality star explained that she was the first one to make a move by direct messaging Marroquin on Instagram after many fans noted that the pair might have similar stories with regards to their respective exes and their children. (Walls and Raines share daughter Harper, 13 months, and Marroquin and his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, share son Lincoln, 3.)

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

"I love that he is a gentleman," Walls continued. "And I like his core values and that he has morals and just what he stands for."

On Saturday, Marroquin defended Lowry, 25, when a fan tweeted a photo of two fans wearing “Team Javi Puta” shirts to a book signing. “Look you made it to ex wifey’s book signing @Javimarroquin9,” the user wrote.

After tweeting that the shirts were "epic," the Teen Mom 2 star added, “At the end of the day that isn’t cool. That’s my sons mother. We’ve put everything behind us to raise our son the right way.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!