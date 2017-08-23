Now a family of five! Tony Romo and his wife, Candice Crawford Romo, welcomed their third child, a son, on Wednesday, August 23. The couple also share sons Hawkins, 5, and Rivers, 3.

"Welcomed our third boy Jones Mccoy Romo into the world today!” the former NFL star wrote on Twitter. " Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built.”

Welcomed our third boy Jones Mccoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built pic.twitter.com/nO0DFXQKZK — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) August 23, 2017

Romo shared more photos of the little one on Instagram, and also posted a video of Rivers’ reaction to their family’s new addition. "Scroll over to see his big brother Rivers excitement about this new baby,” Romo wrote as a preview to the clip, which features the little one jumping up and down excitedly before falling over.

Crawford announced that she was pregnant in February. "We will be expecting our third little Romo offspring this August,” she said during a chat with KTCK 96.7 FM/1310 AM's The Ticket at the time.

Romo and Crawford tied the knot at Arlington Hall at Lee Park in Dallas in May 2011. The couple began dating in 2009 and Romo proposed to Crawford in December 2010 on her 24th birthday. The following month, her brother, actor Chace Crawford told E! News: "I'm very excited! I'm very happy that she's happy."

The former pro quarterback played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2006 until his retirement from the field after the 2016 season. He was then hired by CBS Sports as an analyst.

