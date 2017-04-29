It's over! Towanda Braxton has reached a divorce settlement with her ex-husband, Andre Carter, after 12 years of marriage, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the Braxton Family Values star, 43, and the author will share joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Braxton, 11, and Brooke, 10. Neither party will pay child support, despite Braxton's higher income.

Braxton and Carter have also agreed to waive their right to alimony support, according to the docs. Braxton will keep her cars in her possession and will transfer the rights for the vehicle that Carter drives as it is listed in her name. The former couple will keep their individual checking, savings and retirement accounts, and have agreed to not abuse alcohol or use illegal drugs in front of their kids.

In addition, the R&B singer has the right to restore her maiden name, Braxton, should she choose to do so. Her legal name is currently Towanda Braxton-Carter.

Braxton and Carter, who met at an Atlanta nightclub, married in January 2004. They separated in September 2014 and Braxton filed for divorce in August 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

