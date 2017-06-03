Troy Aikman is engaged! The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback proposed to his girlfriend, Capa Mooty, during a romantic vacation to Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, June 2.

Aikman, 50, shared a sweet photo with his new fiancée on Instagram, writing, "June 2, 2017 - A special day as I proposed to the love of my life." Mooty also shared a picture after the proposal, which she captioned, "I've waited my whole life for you!! #loveofalifetime."

June 2, 2017 - A special day as I proposed to the love of my life. A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Though the couple haven't publicly commented on their relationship, their social media photos together date back to at least February 2016.



The NFL Hall of Famer was previously married to former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey from 2000 to 2011. They share two daughters, Jordan, 15, and Alexa, 14. Mooty has two young sons, Luke and Val, from a previous relationship.

