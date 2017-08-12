Celebrities including Chelsea Clinton called on President Donald Trump to speak out about the violent white supremacist marches taking place in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12.

White nationalists and neo-Nazis have been clashing with counter-protestors in Charlottesville, where several people have been injured and Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency.

The clashes erupted in the town that is the home to the University of Virginia after white nationalists gathered in the city’s Emancipation Park and nearby streets on Saturday to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee. The New York Times reports that hundreds gathered around the statue of the Confederate general chanting phrases like “Jew will not replace us.”



JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted about the protests on Saturday, writing, “Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let’s communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville.”

Speaker Paul Ryan also tweeted a statement, writing, “The views fueling the spectacle in Charlottesville are repugnant. Let it only serve to unite Americans against this kind of vile bigotry.”

The president broke his silence shortly afterward, tweeting, "We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. , tweeting, "We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!"

Earlier in the day several celebrities took to Twitter to condemn the violence and ask the president to speak out.

“Neo Nazis are beating clergymen in Charlottesville this morning and Trump is silent,” Emmy Rossum tweeted.

President Bill Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, wrote simply, “Mr. President?”

“You got Nazis marching in #Charlottesville in case Fox News didn’t mention. Setting my timer to infinity awaiting ur remarks,” tweeted Jeffrey Wright. “Show yourself.”

Read more tweets below.

Remember even if POTUS does finally speak out against the events in #Charlottesville he doesn't actually give a shit. Actions, not words. — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) August 12, 2017

By the way, fuck these nazi motherfuckers. #Charlottesville — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 12, 2017

Guess who will not be condemning the white supremacist rally in #Charlottesville — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017

Your silence on this matter is only supporting and perpetuating hate. Is this the America you envisioned? @realDonaldTrump #Charlottesville — Jamie Chung (@jamiechung1) August 12, 2017

