Oh no he didn’t! Donald Trump reportedly wants his female staffers to “dress like women,” according to a new report released on Thursday, February 2, and the Internet clapped back in a major way.

Two reporters from Axios, a new media company created by the co-founder of Politico, spoke with sources who worked on the president’s campaign trail, and among the many revelations that surfaced, one that stood out was how the real estate mogul feels about aesthetics.

According to the source, Trump, 70, likes women who work for him "to dress like women.” Essentially, the source said, “Even if you're in jeans, you need to look neat and orderly." The source added that many women who worked on the president’s campaign trail felt pressured to wear dresses in order to impress Trump.



Social media immediately lit up with responses from women around the globe who took offense to the former Apprentice host’s alleged misogynistic remarks.

I've got this #DressLikeAWoman thing down--dress like a woman ready for resistance. pic.twitter.com/NIjxEP5YQY — Jennifer (@WordsmithJenn) February 3, 2017

When someone asks you to dress like a woman... #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/g2dk1VWctT — Alexandra Ramirez (@VizcainoFitness) February 3, 2017

Hey @realDonaldTrump re your White House dresscode, here's how to 'dress like a woman'.



1. Be woman

2. Get dressed



You're fucking welcome. — ❄Jack Monrowflake (@MxJackMonroe) February 3, 2017

Two women. Two different ways of embracing womanhood.



What it really means to #DressLikeAWoman?



No rules except being yourself. pic.twitter.com/xgx5tJBx0U — Alex Berg (@AlexfromPhilly) February 3, 2017

Bring your baby. Teach her to vote. Teach her to govern. Dress like Licia Ronzulli in European Parliment. #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/t3jNEPVaC2 — smoze (@sarahmozal) February 3, 2017

Anna May Wong (1905-1961) certainly knew how to #DressLikeAWoman pic.twitter.com/qMM1FHZP6I — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) February 3, 2017

Another revelation from the Axios report included the fact that Trump is a sucker for a good tie. “You’re always supposed to wear a tie. If it’s not a Trump tie, you can get away with Brooks Brothers,” the source said. “But I’d suggest Armani.”



In December, it was Trump’s own bold red tie that made headlines after the businessman-turned-politician exited a plane in Indiana and had his tie blown back over his shoulder.



Photos from the moment reveal that the president had affixed two pieces of clear tape to keep the tie in place, using reliable Scotch tape instead of a proper tie bar.

