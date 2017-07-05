Tupac Dumped Madonna Because She's White, His Prison Letter Reveals

Tupac split from Madonna because of her race. In a letter written from prison on January 5, 1995, and published by TMZ on Wednesday, July 5, the late rapper explained that he couldn't be with the queen of pop anymore because she’s white.

“Can u understand that? For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career. If anything it would make you seem that much more open [and] exciting,” he explained. “But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you.”

Ron Galella/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tupac concluded the letter by extending a peace offering.

“I offer my friendship once again this time [I’m] stronger [and] focused. If you are still interested I would like to further discuss this with you but some of it couldn’t wait,” he wrote. “I felt compelled to tell you … just in case anything happened 2 me. Please be careful Madonna. Everyone is not as honorable as they seem there are those whose hearts bleed with envy & evil. They would not hesitate to do you harm! Let my 6 bullets be proof of that!”

The letter was written while Tupac was serving time in prison for sexual assault. The famous rapper was fatally shot during a drive-by shooting one year later in 1996. He was 25 years old. The letter will be up for auction July 19-28 at Gotta Have Rock and Roll. The starting bid is listed at $100,000.

As previously reported, Madonna revealed that she dated Tupac during a candid interview with Howard Stern in 2015.

"I was mad at [David Letterman] when I said the F-word a lot. I was in a weird mood that day. I was dating Tupac Shakur at the time and the thing is he got me all riled up on life in general,” she said during their chat while referring to a 1994 appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman. “So when I went on the show I was feeling very gangsta.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!