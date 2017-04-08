Double tap! Tyga "liked" an Instagram photo of Kylie Jenner dressed as a space cowgirl on Saturday, April 8, after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the rapper moved out of his on-off girlfriend's home in Hidden Hills, California.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 19, shared a photo of herself wearing a silver crop top, matching pants and a cowboy hat after she spent the night celebrating her twin friends Sama and Haya Khadra's 24th birthday at a galactic rodeo-themed party. "Kowgirl," she captioned the shot.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Tyga, 27, clicked "like" on the Instagram post amid rumors that the longtime couple are taking some time apart.

Jenner also shared a video showing off her metallic ensemble at the party. "My inner space cowgirl came alive last night," she wrote. In a second clip, she added, "Happy Birthday @simihaze," linking to the joint account for the birthday girls' DJ duo.

my inner space cowgirl came alive last night .. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Happy Birthday @simihaze 🔫🔫 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

In a fourth post from the evening, the makeup maven chowed down during the celebration. "Always bring your own tacos," she quipped on Instagram.



always bring your own tacos 🌮 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Tyga, meanwhile, attended a separate party on Friday night for fellow rapper Belly's birthday. Drake, French Montana, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were among the star-studded guests who attended the bash.



Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

As previously reported, a source exclusively told Us that Tyga recently moved out of Jenner's $6 million mansion. A second insider, however, added, "They're not broken up. They're just not spending as much time together. ... He's her first big love and they still speak every day."

In the meantime, the "Rack City" rapper has been staying at his Hollywood Hills home 24 miles east of the reality star's pad. "She will keep an eye on him," the Jenner source told Us. "She doesn't trust him, but can't let go."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!