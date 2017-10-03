It's over. Tyra Banks and her longtime boyfriend, Erik Asla, have split after five years together, Us Weekly can confirm.

"She and Erik are friends. The break up was drama-free," a source tells Us.

Daniel Robertson/Startraksphoto.com

The America's Got Talent host, 43, and Asla welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in January 2016. "She loves being a mom and is very hands-on," the source adds.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The model announced their son's arrival in an Instagram post at the time. "The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin. As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone," she captioned a pic of a newborn hat. "York Banks Asla, welcome to the world."

Banks previously was open about how she struggled to conceive. "We're kind of going through this similar thing with IVF," she said to then-pregnant Chrissy Teigen during FABLife in 2015. "And, you know, putting needles in your tummy every day and having to come to work and smile when you feel like you want to throw up and lay down — I can't believe I'm saying this right now!" Asla also has daughters from a previous relationship.

Banks' rep did not respond for comment.

The news was first reported by Page Six.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.