Someone alert Mode magazine! For America Ferrera’s 33rd birthday on Tuesday, April 18, her former Ugly Betty costars Vanessa Williams and Michael Urie teamed up to give her an Instagram video shout-out. “Happy birthday, America!” the two said in unison. “Thirty-three, huh?” asked Urie, who played scheming magazine assistant Marc St. James on the beloved ABC series. Williams, 54, responded: “Can’t believe it!”

Happy Birthday @americaferrera We ❤️ you xoxo @michaelurielikesit @chita_rivera & moi #uglybetty A post shared by Vanessa Williams (@vanessawilliamsofficial) on Apr 18, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Ferrera shared the video to her Instagram page alongside a sweet note. “Well that’s my life made,” she wrote. "I love these two with every fiber of my being. Met them when I was 21 and we have grown more in love every year!”

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

The cast has remained tight-knit in the years since the show's 2010 finale. For Ferrera’s 31st birthday in 2015, Williams, who starred as Mode's cunning editor Wilhelmina Slater on the series, posted a photo of one of their get-togethers, writing: "#Ugly Betty gang reunites @AmericaFerrera's bday!"

Eric Liebowitz/ABC via Getty Images

