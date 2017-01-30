She (kinda) had a clue. Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about her costar Scheana Marie’s split from husband Mike Shay, and revealed the “red flag” she saw in their relationship before the duo announced their divorce.



“You’ll see as you keep watching this season. Shay kind of backed off from us almost entirely. It felt like he was almost never around,” Schroeder, 28, tells Us of the DJ-producer’s sudden absence among the Pump Rules crew. “So that to me was like a little bit of a red flag, but like nothing major. So when they actually decided to split up, that was a little shocking.”

Though she didn’t expect the couple to call it quits so soon, the Straight Up With Stassi podcast host is glad that Marie, 31 — who wed Shay in July 2014 — was brave enough to say goodbye to her two-year marriage.

“It was so fast that, like, I don’t remember having, like, a real reaction. All I know is that I’m happy that they are getting a divorce. I think Scheana’s handled it so well and she’s been so strong,” Schroeder tells Us. “And I don’t know if I would have been able to have that strength if I was in her position. But I admire the way that she’s handled everything."

As previously reported, Marie filed divorce documents on November 30. That same day, she and Shay released a joint statement to Us, explaining their decision to part ways.



“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” the estranged spouses told Us. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Prior to the divorce filing, a source close to the pair told Us that “the relationship was strained” after Shay was reportedly unreachable for several days. In early November, TMZ reported that the musician did not return home after band practice and that Marie became concerned when she could not get in touch with him. A source told TMZ that Marie was worried that Shay "had fallen off the wagon” after beating an eight-year addiction to painkillers.



Shay shut down rumors of a relapse via Instagram on November 7. "I am not missing. I am sober. I am Happy!!!” he assured his fans. "Don't believe everything you read. I love my wife and will always love my wife. Whatever is going on between us will stay between us! I love my family and my family loves me and a lot of things have been said out [of] protection and anger by many people. I’m just ready for the next chapter in my life!”



Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

