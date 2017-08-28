Taking time to heal. Vanessa Grimaldi broke her silence after announcing her split from Nick Viall on Friday, August 25.



It's okay to feel broken. It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay. A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

The Montreal-based special education teacher shared a photo of herself leaning on a friend’s shoulder at the park while looking out at a lake. “It’s okay to feel broken,” she wrote on Monday, August 28. “It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay.”

Eric McCandless/ABC

Grimaldi and Viall, 36, who got engaged on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor that aired in March, revealed they called it quits in a statement to Us Weekly. "It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” they told Us in a joint statement. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy-tale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

After the final rose, the couple relocated to Los Angeles and tried to make their relationship work. “Vanessa and I have always been transparent about the realities of our relationship,” Viall told Us in April. “There are so many amazing things that we have in our relationship, but there are also things that we continue to work towards."

A source previously told Us that they were fighting a lot because they’re both headstrong. “Vanessa is no pushover. She’s not going to just do whatever he wants,” the insider said. “He’s attracted to that, but it makes their relationship volatile.”

Viall previously looked for love on Andi Dorfman’s season 10 of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season 11 of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise season 3.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!