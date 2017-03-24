Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron attend Zac Efron Celebrates the September Issue of Details Magazine at Private Residence on August 10, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Some Wildcat alums haven't stayed in touch. Vanessa Hudgens revealed during Access Hollywood on Thursday, March 23, that she and ex-boyfriend Zac Efron are not on speaking terms.

"Oh, yeah, no... That's not a thing that happens," Hudgens, 28, said, while promoting her NBC series Powerless. "I completely lost contact with him."

Cohost Natalie Morales replied: "Aww, that's too bad."

Hudgens and the Baywatch actor, 29, dated from 2005 to 2010 after meeting on set of the Disney TV musical High School Musical. In March 2015, Hudgens revealed in a New York Times interview that she wasn't too fond of Efron's female fans at the time, to put it mildly.



"I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up. Girls were running after him, and I was giving them death stares," she said. "I realized that's not what that's about. Spread the love, be a good person, they support you, be nice."

One year after their split, Hudgens moved on with actor Austin Butler, who she's still dating. Efron has been romantically linked to Michelle Rodriguez, Lily Collins and ended his two-year relationship with model Sami Miro in April 2016.

