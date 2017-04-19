A royal delight! Victoria Beckham stunned — and even cracked a smile — when she received an OBE from Prince William for her services to the fashion industry in London on Wednesday, April 19.

The designer, 43, was named an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace and was joined by her husband, David Beckham, at the ceremony.

"It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today," the former Spice Girl said in her remarks. "I'm proud to be British, honored and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge. If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband. Without their love and support, none of this would be possible."

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

The couple's children — Brooklyn Beckham, 18, Romeo Beckham, 14, Cruz Beckham, 12, and Harper Beckham, 5 — stayed home during the event, but supported her from afar. (The former soccer pro, 41, received an OBE in 2003 for his athletic career.)

"I want to say how proud I am of my mum today as she received her OBE," Romeo captioned an Instagram pic of Victoria and the Duke of Cambridge, 34. "She works so hard and really deserves this honour.. We love you mum x."

Victoria's BFF Eva Longoria also gave her a shout-out. "So proud of you @victoriabeckham," she wrote on Instagram. "Congrats on the #OBE Well deserved!!!"

The Beckhams have rubbed shoulders with William and Duchess Kate for years. They attended the royals' over-the-top wedding at the Westminster Abbey in April 2011.



