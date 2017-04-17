Her big day! Victoria Beckham was showered with sweet birthday messages from her family as she celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday, April 17.



Her husband, David Beckham, shared a funny flashback photo from her Posh Spice days on Instagram. “Happy birthday to An amazing mummy, wife and friend,” he captioned the silly snap. “We love you have a beautiful day x.”

Happy birthday to An amazing mummy , wife and friend .. We Love you Have a beautiful day x @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #@HarperSeven A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Victoria also shared a sweet clip of their 5-year-old daughter, Harper, singing "Happy Birthday" to her “dear Mummy,” and blowing a kiss at the camera. “I love u,” the former Spice Girl captioned the video, tagging their sons Brooklyn, 18; Romeo, 14; and Cruz, 12, on Monday.

🙏🏻 I love u @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham 💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Romeo also shared a heartwarming post along with a selfie with his famous mom. “Mum, I love u so much and hope you have the best day ever!!” the Burberry model wrote. “You are the most amazing mum and you are perfect in every way. I love how you make me laugh every day and whatever happens you always seem to be happy. I love you to the moon and back xx have the best day ever!!” Their son Cruz, an aspiring musician, also shared a selfie with Victoria, wishing her happy birthday and calling her “the best mum ever.”

Mum, I love u so much and hope you have the best day ever!! You are the most amazing mum and you are perfect I'm every way. I love how you make me laugh every day and whatever happens you always seem to be happy. I love you to the moon and back xx have the best day ever !! ❤ A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Dear Mum happy birthday you are the best mum ever @victoriabeckham #bestmumever ❤️❤️😜 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

The former Spice Girl, who recently launched her capsule collection for Target, opened up to Elle U.K. earlier this month about how she’s grown more confident with age.

Calling her time with the '90s girl supergroup “so much fun,” she admitted, “I was never the best singer or dancer. I learned an enormous amount during that time, though: the staging, the lighting, the costumes — the package excited me. But I love fashion — this is what I’m genuinely interested in,” she told the magazine. "When I look back at my past self, [the way I dressed and behaved] was probably a sign of my insecurities. I feel quite confident in myself now – getting older doesn’t bother me.”

