Kent State University students Josh and Michelle may have put off meeting for three years, but after finally coming face to face, the duo wasted no time heading to their date in Maui.



Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

As previously reported, the pair messaged back-and-forth on Tinder for three years, with each extremely delayed response giving a hilarious excuse for the time gap between messages. Their exchange went viral after Josh, 22, posted screen grabs on Twitter on July 7, writing: "Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts.”

Grand Wailea

The hilarious conversation quickly caught America’s attention, prompting Good Morning America execs to bring the two in to meet face-to-face on its Tuesday, July 25, episode. On GMA, Michelle explained why they kept the conversation going for so long. “I was committed to my joke,” she said. “I loved the fact that we had a similar sense of humor so I was not going to be the one who gave in and gave up that great joke we had.”

Following their first meeting on the show, Tinder sent the duo on an extravagant first date: a trip to Maui.

“We’ve had the most incredible weekend ever and can’t thank Tinder and Grand Wailea enough,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement following their weekend getaway, during which they relaxed with drinks by the pool and went on romantic excursions. "We are excited to get back to Cleveland and continue to learn more about one another.”

