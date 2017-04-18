Justin Timberlake got his sexy back! Tennessee lawmakers have reconsidered a law declaring polling-station selfies illegal after the Trolls star, 36, caught flak in October 2016 for posting a photo of him casting his ballot in a Memphis, Tennessee voting booth.

At the time, Tennessee law forbade voters “from using the device for telephone conversations, recording, or taking photographs or videos while inside the polling place."

The crime was considered a misdemeanor, with a penalty that could include up to 30 days in jail and a $50 fine.

But on Thursday, April 13, the state Senate created a bill to "allow photographing or video-taping a filled-out ballot, except if it's intended to commit voter intimidation, voter fraud, or sell a vote."

Timberlake had the best intentions when he posted his pic to Instagram October 24. "I just flew from L.A. to Memphis to #rockthevote," the Hillary Clinton supporter and Tennessee native captioned the snap, aimed to encourage fans to turn out for early voting. "Choose to have a voice! If you don't, then we can't HEAR YOU!"

In August, the singer and wife Jessica Biel attended a $33,400-a-plate luncheon for the Democratic candidate, 68. Although winning the popular vote, she failed to garner the majority in the Electoral College.

Timberlake joked about the blunder with Jimmy Fallon October 26. "What have you been up to? We never talk," the Tonight Show host asked.

"I recently voted. Super quiet, under the radar," Timberlake teased. "Went home to Tennessee and voted. Super quiet, in and out. No one even knew."

