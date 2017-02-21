Courtesy of Ashley Jordan/Facebook

She’s a Walmart shopper for life now! Ashley Jordan took to Facebook on Saturday, February 18, to share the random act of kindness by Columbia, South Carolina, Walmart employee Sharnique Dasant that helped out her family. Ashley and her husband, Michael Jordan, were checking out with a cartful of groceries when the cashier surprised them and paid for half of their $200 bill. Ashley recounted the whole incident in a sweet, now-viral Facebook post, which has received more than 30,000 likes.

“It was another dreaded shopping trip trying to buy groceries for a family of 5,” she wrote. “We got as much stuff as we could get on my husband’s income since I’m a Stay at Home Mom. We literally dread going to Walmart and buying groceries period because my husband’s whole check goes to food for our family. I will say that I’m not a fan of shopping at Walmart because of how rude some of the people can be. But after tonight my whole perspective has changed.”

Once at the cash register, the couple made small talk with the “very friendly" Walmart employee while they tended to their youngest daughter. "I can't remember exactly what she said but it was along the lines of you must have a big family y'all have a lot of stuff. I said yeah we do. She told me my total and I was digging through my wallet trying to count all of my money out. She gave me a smile and said you guys look like you need a blessing tonight. I just smiled back,” she recalled. "Then the cashier walked around the counter and was hitting something on the keypad. ( I thought she was giving us a coupon) then she walked back to her register. I then looked at the total and I was at a loss for words. This sweet woman whom I never met in my life paid for half of my groceries!”

Ashley and Michael were in “complete shock” after the surprise from a total stranger. "Me and my husband were just staring at each other like is she serious? Did she really just do this? I was really at a loss for words. I didn't know what to say. How could this woman who didn't even know me, know our situation, know us, why would she do this?” she wrote. “We just looked at each other and smiled and at that moment we both knew things were going to be OK because there truly are good people out there. Thank you so much Sharnique Dasant you truly are a blessing and you will never realize how much you helped us out and how much faith you have put back into our hearts.”

Dasant later told local news station WLTX that it was her faith that inspired her to pay for the items. “I just had like a little man on my shoulder that was like, ‘Give her $100 dollars, give her $100 dollars,’” she said. “So I was like, I said, ‘Yeah, God told me to give you $100.’"

