Well, this is precious. Andy Serkis stopped by The Late Show on Tuesday, July 11, and read Donald Trump’s tweets like never before — as his Lord of the Rings character, Gollum.

After discussing Serkis' War for the Planet of the Apes, Colbert asked the actor, 53, if he would mind reading aloud some of the president's more notable tweets in the voice of his iconic character. Without missing a beat, Serkis jumped into Gollum's notable crouched position and began to read.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

“The fake news media has never been so wrong,” Serkis said in the role’s notable raspy voice. “Or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate.” The U.K. native paused for a moment before hissing: “Sad.”

Colbert also pointed to another line on a card. “Just this one, if you don't mind?” he asked.

After reading the text on the card to himself, Serkis excitedly began to read: “Despite the constant negative press, covfefe.”

Stifling laughter, Serkis asked the late-night host in Gollum's voice: “Wait, what’s covfefe, previous?” to which Colbert responded, “No one knows.”

Trump, 71, posted the confusing “covfefe" message on his Twitter account in the early hours of May 31. Though he removed it from his page, he later invited his followers to give their best theories on the meaning of the word. “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ???” he wrote. “Enjoy!” Jimmy Kimmel responded, noting, "what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe,” while Colton Haynes jokes that “covfefe” sounded like the name of a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race. “#Covfefe ...sashay away,” the Teen Wolf alum wrote. “#RupaulsDragRaceSeason10.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs on CBS weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET and War for the Planet of the Apes is in theaters on Friday, July 14.

