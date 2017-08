Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Watch Kate Upton Crush Deadlifts (Men’s Fitness)



‘RHOC’ Recap: Tamra Judge Blames Eddie for Ruining Relationship With Daughter (Radar Online)



Amber Rose Looks Unrecognizable With Sexy Long Hair (OK! Magazine)



Miles Teller Is Engaged to Girlfriend Keleigh Sperry (Star Magazine)



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.