Exactly two months before her LP Melodrama drops, Lorde premiered two of its tracks during her Sunday, April 16, Coachella performance in Indio, California. "This next song that I'm about to play you is brand new. Nobody has heard it,” the singer, 20, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor, told the crowd of her single “Homemade Dynamite,” adding, "Let's bring it into the world in the best way.”

The song, the New Zealand native explained, is about "the ups and downs of being a twentysomething, specifically all the ups and downs of an evening.” Watch her impassioned speech and performance in the video above.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

During her set, which was her first major performance in over two years, Lorde also performed the title track “Melodrama” for the first time, as well as previously debuted songs "Sober," "Liability" and "Green Light." The musician, who stunned in an embellished top and dark sequined bottoms, also performed some of her older hits, including "Team" and "Royals."

Melodrama will be released June 16, 2017.

