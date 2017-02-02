She’s just warming up! Taylor Swift donned a plain black turtleneck sweater while rehearsing an acoustic version of her new single, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” in a clip released on Thursday, February 2, just ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

The 27-year-old pop star kept her look casual for the rehearsal, which had her strumming on her guitar and smiling for the camera during a super stripped-down rendition of the Fifty Shades Darker track.



Swift is expected to perform the song for the Super Saturday Night Super Bowl Party in Houston one day ahead of the big sports event, according to a tweet from event host AT&T on Thursday. (Past performers have included the likes of Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé and Jay Z.)

On Wednesday, February 1, the “Shake It Off” singer shared a clip of herself hearing her hit on the radio for the first time — with none other than bestie Gigi Hadid, who also happens to be dating Zayn Malik, Swift’s duet partner on “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“First time listening to it on the radio,” Swift says in the video as she and Hadid, 21, rock out to the song in the back of a car. “I’ve never heard it before!” The pair then proceed to lip-synch to the dramatic track, with plenty of emotion and hair-flipping.

That same day, Swift shared a behind-the-scenes look at the sexy music video for the song, which she and Malik, 24, shot together in London. At one point in the clip, she tells fans that she shot most of her solo scenes early in the morning before Malik set foot on set.

“We’re in London. It’s earlier than I care to really even say,” Swift says. “We’re starting to shoot the video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.’ And I’m first because clearly I don’t demand late enough call times because Zayn’s asleep somewhere in London, I imagine, under some kind of silk duvet.”



