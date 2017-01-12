Wayne Coyne and Miley Cyrus attend the Tibet House Benefit Concert 2015 on March 5, 2015 in New York City. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tibet House

Way more than we wanted to know! Wayne Coyne dished on his BFF Miley Cyrus in a new interview with The Guardian, revealing her TMI texting habit and their plans for her next album.

The pop superstar, 24, and the Flaming Lips frontman, 55, first connected over Twitter. In January 2014, the “Wrecking Ball” singer wished Coyne happy birthday, tweeting, “one of my favorite artists OF alllllll time.”



“I tweeted her back my phone number and said: ‘Text me,’” he told The Guardian. “Since then, we’ve texted each other every day. I’ll say, ‘What are you doing?’ and she’ll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it’s 1,000 times a day, sometimes it’s a couple of times a day, but we’re always in each other’s lives.”

The pair then started to work together when Cyrus made cameos on The Flaming Lips’ cover album of The Beatles’ iconic Sgt. Pepper's, With A Little Help From My Fwends. Then the rocker, along with his bandmate Steven Drozd, co-wrote the former Disney star’s next album, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. Earlier this week, Cyrus and the Flaming Lips released a new song and music video for the single "We Are Family" off the band's album OCZY MLODY, out January 13.

Coyne also spilled on the “Adore You” singer’s hard-partying ways. “[A$AP Rocky had] just got a new set of gold teeth, braces things, and he was talking about taking acid,” he said. “In between, Miley was whispering: ‘He’s never really taken acid. He’s just saying that because he wants to write music about taking acid.’ He would keep talking and she would go: ‘He doesn’t know anything about acid.’ She’d know. Cyrus has done acid plenty."



The two eccentric stars plan to keep working together on Cyrus’ next musical endeavor. “She’s going to keep being a judge on The Voice, but I know she wants to make music at the same time,” Coyne said. “I’m thinking of a way we can make a record without her having to sit there for months and months. I think she likes it when it’s like: ‘You guys do some of the work, and then I get to come in and do something really cool.’"

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



