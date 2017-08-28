Luann de Lesseps is sharing her side of the story. The Real Housewives of New York City star is speaking out about her split from Tom D’Agostino Jr. in a sit-down interview with Andy Cohen at her Sag Harbor, New York, home.



In a preview for the Watch What Happens Live One-on-One With Luann de Lesseps special that debuted on Monday, August 28, the 52-year-old reveals the one event that led her to file for divorce. "It was like the weekend before the reunion basically, and Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people and I didn’t know about it,” she says in the clip. "I found out about it the next day in the press, so that for me was, like, the final straw. I was like, 'I can’t do this anymore.'"

The Countess also discusses a report that she slapped the businessman at a fancy NYC restaurant in July. "I didn’t slap him,” she says. "What I did was grab his face. It was in the heat of the moment. I was hurt about something. I wanted his attention, so I grabbed his face. It wasn’t really a slap.”

Steve Mack/FilmMagic

De Lesseps previously announced her and D’Agostino’s decision to split on August 3 after seven months of marriage. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

A source told Us earlier this month that they fought over the Bravo series. “He is the same person he was when Luann met him. He likes to go out and talk to people, but also wanted to live a private life with Luann,” the insider told Us. “Tom couldn’t handle the reality TV lifestyle. He was waiting for the hamster wheel to stop after filming, but it did not."

Watch What Happens Live One-on-One With Luann de Lesseps airs on Bravo Wednesday, September 6, at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!