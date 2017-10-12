Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TCM

Rose McGowan’s Twitter account is back hours after the social networking site suspended her for violating the rules.

Twitter tweeted a statement on Thursday, October 12, explaining the temporary ban. “We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan’s team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service,” the account wrote. “The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future.”

The multimedia platform also expressed its support for the Charmed alum, 44, who was one of many women who recently spoke out against Harvey Weinstein and accused him of sexual harassment. “Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power,” the account continued. “We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices.”



One day earlier, the Scream actress posted a screenshot of Twitter notifying her of the ban on her Instagram account. “Twitter has suspended me,” she captioned the notice. “There are powerful forces at work. Be my voice #RoseArmy #WhyWomenDontReport.”

As previously reported, McGowan has been outspoken on Twitter in her support for other Hollywood actresses, including Ashley Judd, Asia Argento, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette, who have accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein has vehemently denied all claims made against him. “All allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” his spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

The Miramax producer has since been fired from his own company and his wife, Georgina Chapman, announced on Tuesday her decision to leave him. According to TMZ, Weinstein flew to a facility in Arizona to receive impatient treatment for sex addiction.

