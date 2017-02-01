More to tell Us?! Beyoncé’s choice of pink and blue lingerie in her pregnancy announcement on Wednesday, February 1, has Us thinking she’s expecting a girl and a boy!

The Lemonade singer — who has offered subtle hints about her art and her life throughout her whole career (ahem, Lemonade!) — nearly broke the internet on Wednesday after she announced via Instagram that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters,” Beyoncé’s Instagram caption read.

In Queen Bey’s photo, she bares her pregnant belly in a maroon-and-pink bra and light-blue silk panties as she kneels before a floral arrangement.

Aside from our own excitement, an insider tells Us Weekly that Bey, 35, and Jay Z, 47, are "over the moon."

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

“They are ecstatic," the source tells Us. "They have been trying for a long time, and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It’s even better than they wished for." Not to mention, the insider adds, Blue Ivy, 5, “is so excited to be a big sister!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!