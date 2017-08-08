Will Arnett opened up to Us Weekly about about the joys of fatherhood at the L.A. premiere of his new animated children’s movie, The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, on Friday, August 5.



In the film, Arnett lends his voice to Surly, a squirrel who, along with his pals, tries to stop their home from being converted into an amusement park. But perhaps the biggest role in the Arrested Development star’s busy life is being a father to his two young sons, Abel and Archie, with whom he shares with ex-wife Amy Poehler.

Arnett exclusively told Us that the key to making him cool in his children’s eyes is to find commonalities.

“I’m dad goals because I like to do the same stuff as my kids like to do,” the proud father said.

He added: “I hope they take, hopefully, they get from me that I have an attitude — not taking myself, or themselves, too seriously.”

And while Arnett’s children will surely learn and grow from their accomplished father, the 47-year-old has one wish. “I hope that they don’t take all my money!” he joked.

Poehler and Arnett, who ended their nine-year relationship in 2012, coparent their sons. The Mean Girls actress, 45, spoke candidly about the split in her 2014 memoir, “Yes Please.”

“Getting a divorce really sucks,” the Saturday Night Live alum wrote. “Imagine spreading everything you care about on a blanket and then tossing the whole thing up in the air. The process of divorce is about loading that blanket, throwing it up, watching it all spin and worrying what stuff will break when it lands."

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actor echoed the difficulties of their divorce to Details Magazine in 2013.

"If going to the gym obsessively for eight, nine months was my way of dealing, then let that be my worst problem. Life is challenging, and I'd say that there's no guidebook,” he said at the time.

He added: “I've found my happiness — which is my kids."

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature hits theaters on August 11.

