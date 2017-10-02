Celine Dion’s shows will go on. The singer’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the seven-time Grammy winner is still planning to perform this week at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

As previously reported, at least 58 people were killed and 515 injured when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of country music festival-goers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday, October 1. The attack is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The violence comes just four months after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 250 others at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The 49-year-old singer has strong ties to Sin City. In October 2016, Dion celebrated her 1,000th performance at the 4,000-seat arena where she is now in her second residency.

“Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas,” she tweeted. “#LasVegas.”

Fellow resident Britney Spears released a statement on Instagram on Monday. “Completely heartbroken over the news this morning,” she shared. “Keeping the victims of last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers.” Jennifer Lopez, whose residency ended in December 2016, wrote: “I love ❤️ Las Vegas … feeling so broken this morning.”

Carlos Santana, who is currently headlining a residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, pleaded for stricter gun laws. "To everyone that lost loved ones, we stand with you. To those of you who are wounded and hurt, we stand by you. Our heart is in shock. Our minds are filled with questions. Why? Why allow weapons of mass destruction to be sold to civilians?" Santana wrote in a statement Monday afternoon. "The laws need to be changed to prevent this from ever happening again. Brutality is pure ignorance. Compassion is the highest quality of pristine divinity. My heart goes out to all of those affected by this senseless tragedy. We all need to come together at this time and be 'one.' We send our collective prayers, light and love."



